9-story residential tower proposed atop new Great Scott location

The new site is less than a half-mile away from the original location at the corner of Commonwealth Avenue and Harvard Ave.

By Eli Chavez

Great Scott, originally housed at the intersection of Harvard Avenue and Cambridge Street in Allston, closed in 2020 due to the Pandemic. After four years, the venue has plans to open at a new location in 2026.

Developers of the project to rebuild the longtime Allston music venue Great Scott next to its sister club, O'Brien's, now plan to add nine stories of residences in a tower more than 100 feet tall above them.

In a letter of intent to the Boston Planning and Development Agency, the agencies behind the redevelopment of the Great Scott music venue proposed adding 139 residential units on top of the two new music venues planned for 1-11 Harvard Avenue and 382-390 Cambridge St. The new site is less than a half-mile away from the original location at the corner of Commonwealth Avenue and Harvard Ave.

