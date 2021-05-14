9 Wounded in Providence Shooting Thursday. Here's What to Know

Nine people were wounded Thursday in Rhode Island's capital in what police believe to be the largest shooting in city history.

Multiple guns were used in a shootout around 7 p.m. Thursday involving an "ongoing feud" between two groups known to authorities, according to Providence Police Chief Col. Hugh T. Clements.

Of the nine, three had serious injuries and were "maybe critical," Clements said. Detectives were at the hospital interviewing the victims, who are between the ages of 19 and 25. Their names have been withheld.

The shooting began with gunfire emanating from a vehicle, targeting a home in the southeastern neighborhood of Washington Park. A person or people inside the home then returned fire, according to Clements. He described the participants as "young men."

An estimated several dozen shots were fired, according to Clements. Evidence markers on scene showed where more than a dozen shell casings littered the ground. Police sealed off the area.

Clements described the neighborhood as typically quiet.

No arrests have been made. Clements stressed the investigation was in its early stages. Further details about the shooting are expected Friday.

Clements said police have made strides to get guns off the streets and thus called the shooting "very disappointing." The suspects and the victims "might be one and the same," he said, without providing further details.

"We don’t shy away from the fact that we have a gun issue in this city. It’s unfortunate young men in this community have no regard for life at times," Clements said. "There'll be names you may recognize; we certainly know from police work."

Prior to this shooting, Providence had seen 19 gunshot victims and seven homicide victims by gunfire in 2021, according to Clements.

Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza promised extra patrols and security in the neighborhood for the coming days.

"I've spoken with a number of the neighbors, and everyone is shaken," Elorza said.

Elorza also exhorted city residents to stop using gun violence to settle feuds, and criticized the ready availability of guns.

"This has to stop," Elorza said. "The young people involved, believing that the way to solve their disputes is with a handgun — I mean, that can't be the way."