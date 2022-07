A 9-year-old girl was killed by a falling tree Thursday as severe thunderstorms swept through Maine.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office says the girl died after a tree fell on a car in Standish, near Sebago Lake.

Authorities did not publicly identify the child.

The storms not only leveled trees, but knocked down utility poles in the area.

Radar estimated winds from these storms were around 70 mph.