9-Year-Old Hurt in Hit-and-Run in Somerville; Police Searching for Driver

Somerville police are seeking the public's help in identifying the gold car involved in the hit-and-run crash

By Patrick Donnelly

NBC5

A 9-year-old boy was hurt in a hit-and-run in Somerville, Massachusetts, Tuesday morning, police said, asking for the public's help finding the driver who was behind the wheel.

The boy was hit by a car while walking his dog at Broadway and Walnut Street around 7:52 a.m., according to Somerville police. His injuries are minor.

The driver did not remain on the scene and headed east on Broadway following the crash, police said. The vehicle is described as a gold-colored passenger car.

Somerville police are asking anyone with information to call 617-625-1600 ext. 7248 or the station officer at ext. 7254 or ext. 7250.

Despite taken multiple precautions to keep residents safe amid the coronavirus pandemic, the city of Somerville has found itself among the Massachusetts communities in the high-risk zone for COVID-19 transmission.

