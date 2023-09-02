93-year-old crashes truck into house in Rhode Island

A 93-year-old man crashed his pickup truck into a house in Johnston, Rhode Island, on Saturday morning.

Authorities say the man suffered a medical emergency while driving west on Greenville Avenue at around 10:54 a.m., according to reports from WJAR.

The truck crashed at Stamp Egg Farms on 816 Greenville Ave.

The man was transported to Rhode Island Hospital

Authorities reported no other injuries.