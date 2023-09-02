Rhode Island

93-year-old crashes truck into house in Rhode Island

The man was transported to Rhode Island Hospital

By Irvin Rodriguez

Police lights
NBC Connecticut

A 93-year-old man crashed his pickup truck into a house in Johnston, Rhode Island, on Saturday morning.

Authorities say the man suffered a medical emergency while driving west on Greenville Avenue at around 10:54 a.m., according to reports from WJAR.

The truck crashed at Stamp Egg Farms on 816 Greenville Ave.

The man was transported to Rhode Island Hospital

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Authorities reported no other injuries.

This article tagged under:

Rhode Island
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us