Local

traffic

Crash Causes Injuries, Lane Closure on I-95 in Peabody

By Matt Fortin

Shutterstock

A crash that involved multiple vehicles closed a lane of traffic on Wednesday morning on Interstate 95 south in Peabody, Massachusetts, according to the state's department of transportation.

The crash, which caused injuries, happened in the area of Exit 62.

The left lane was closed as of 9:15 a.m., according to MassDOT.

Additional information was not released, including the severity of injuries.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

More North Shore News

first responders 3 hours ago

North Shore Town Could Train Police Officers as Volunteer Firefighters

Swampscott Oct 26, 2022

23 Charged in North Shore Drug Raid

This article tagged under:

traffic
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us