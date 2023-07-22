Brockton community holds vigil for brothers killed in Randolph car crash

Balloons filled in the sky in Brockton Saturday evening, as the community mourns the loss of two brothers who were killed in a recent car crash.

“They did everything together. Football. Everything. So they’re with each other together right now so I’ve got to take solace in that," said Terry Boston Sr., who lost his two sons, 15-Year-Old Terry and 18-Year-Old Mahki in a tragic car accident this week.

"We're just going to live for the boys," said Boston's sister, Tashawna Boston. "They would have wanted this."

The brothers' aunt is now looking out for her own brother as he mourns the death of his two sons.

“I said to him before he went that thank God he went with his brother, because he was his brothers keeper. And I think it’s my job now to be my brothers keeper, and make sure he gets through this. Because this wasn’t easy and our family has a long way to go.”

Hundreds of people gathered for the vigil wearing commemorative shirts, holding candles and standing alongside the family and the boys' mother, Zakia Boston.

“We’ve always had a village," said Zakia. "We just added to our village. We came from a village. We were always together. From day one. So we are adding to our village.”