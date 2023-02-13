Super Bowl Marks 1st Major Sports Event Since Legal Betting in Bay State

The Patriots may not have made it to the Super Bowl, but plenty of New Englanders still got in on the action — with many fans putting money down now that sports betting is legal in Massachusetts.

Sunday's Super Bowl, a matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, was the first major sporting event since sports betting was legalized in Massachusetts. Legal bets rolled out at the end of January.

After an incredible second-half performance that led the Chiefs to a victory over the Eagles, Patrick Mahomes was named Super Bowl MVP.

There were three locations where sports fans could place bets — Encore Boston Harbor in Everett, Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville and MGM Springfield. People had to come in person to one of the three casinos in the Bay State where live betting and kiosks are available.

Fans 21 and older could place basic bets, from the final score of the game, to who was selected Super Bowl MVP — to more obscure things, like how long Chris Stapleton’s national anthem would be and what product would be in the first Super Bowl commercial.

Rihanna performed live for the first time since 2018 when she sang at the Grammys. She performed the Apple Music Super Bowl 57 Halftime Show solo with no guest appearances.

Lawmakers have estimated that sports betting could generate about $70 to $80 million in initial licensing fees, which have to be renewed every five years, as well as about $60 million in annual tax revenue.

There is a 15% tax on in-person wagering and a 20% tax on mobile betting, which is set to go live in Massachusetts on March 10 — just a few days before March Madness begins.