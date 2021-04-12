Grandmother Shot on Porch in Boston ID'd

A Boston community is reeling after a beloved 73-year-old grandmother was fatally shot as she sat on her porch in broad daylight over the weekend, prompting calls to address gun violence in the city.

According to authorities, Delois Brown was sitting on her porch on Onley Street in Dorchester Saturday afternoon when she was shot. Police say she was not the intended target, and officials have yet to announce any arrests in the case.

The shooting happened shortly before 6 p.m. Brown was taken to the hospital, where she died, Boston police Superintendent-in-Chief Gregory Long said.

Shirley Brown, the daughter of Delois Brown, said she was outside when her mother was shot, and at least seven children were surrounding the elderly woman at the time.

"My mind is blank right now," Shirley Brown said. "It just don’t seem real that she’s gone."

“It just shouldn’t have happened at all. If you came to hit your target, you should have hit your target, but you missed your target and hit my mother."

At a vigil Sunday, Delois Brown was remembered as a well-loved pillar of the community.

Friends called for an end to gun violence.

“It just got to stop! It really got to! We need to stop," said Kimberly Shuler.

Earlier Sunday, Mayor Kim Janey visited the home to console the family.

"It’s not my first as someone who grew up in the city from my adolescence and, certainly, my adulthood, just given where I live. Unfortunately, this is all too common and certainly we’ve got to do much more to ensure that every neighborhood in our city is free from gun violence," she said.

Janey called shootings "all-too common, and certainly we’ve got to do much more to ensure that every neighborhood in our city is free from gun violence.”

She and other officials on Saturday evening expressed outrage at the incident in the community.

Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins said Saturday that those responsible for the shooting will be held accountable.

Shirley Brown said her three-year-old daughter witnessed the incident.

"She saw everything and she is traumatized," Brown said. "It’s just not right."