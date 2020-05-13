A Cambridge Bar Was Transformed Into an Antibody Testing Site. Here’s Why Authorities Shut It Down

A bar-restaurant in Cambridge, Massachusetts has been forced to close its doors again amid the coronavirus pandemic after it was transformed into a testing site.

The owner of Wit’s End, located at 1248 Cambridge St., wanted to provide antibody testing for people who may have had coronavirus, according to a Facebook post from the restaurant.

Blood samples were sent to a commercial lab, according to the post, and people were charged a fee for the service and for the cost of the test itself.

According to a LinkedIn newsletter called "Beyond the Call," the owner partnered with his brother – a doctor in Manhattan - to get the site up and running.

By doing so, the restaurant was able to hire back employees who had been laid off to help with its new purpose, according to the newsletter.

But it wasn’t long before the city shut the operation down.

"After an investigation, City staff determined that the premises were being used for a medical office without a certificate of occupancy for the change of use having been obtained," Cambridge spokeswoman Lee Gianetti said in a statement.

The city ordered that the business remain closed until the owner demonstrates compliance with the local zoning laws and obtains proper certification, licensing and permitting.