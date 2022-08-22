‘A Complex Mess': Orange, Green Line Shutdown Is Underway, and People Have Thoughts

Confusion. Frustration. Hostility. And on the flip side, some pleasant surprises. An unprecedented MBTA closure is underway and commuters are all over social media sharing their experiences, warnings and complaints as everyone tries to navigate the Boston area with what amounts to a temporarily redesigned transit system for hundreds of thousands of regular Orange and Green line riders.

Officials have been warning of potential "chaos" brought on by the closures, and some riders seem to agree, pointing to confusion over where to pick up shuttle busses, slower commute times and congested traffic. But there were also some positives - some commuters enjoyed the leather seats and air-conditioned shuttle bus ride, while others simply reported a commute that was "not bad." And of course there was no shortage of jokes about how the whole thing is shaking out.

Here's a look at how riders felt things were going on Monday.

Hey @MBTA, it’s sad how bad you are messing this up already. You don’t have a single person in north station, not even a sign to let us know that the green line is closed too!?? Do you even have anyone to let us know where is the shuttle bus that we have to take? — Antonio (@antoniojg1986) August 22, 2022

The shuttle bus does not appear on the trip planner. Says the easiest way to get from north station to south station is to walk 3.5 miles? — lys (@alizadavida) August 22, 2022

CHEERFUL @MBTA PERSON ON THE RADIO: Use our trip planner to plan your route during the Orange and Green Line closures!

TRIP PLANNER: pic.twitter.com/CRyBQDocth — EP, RN (@emilyisanurse) August 22, 2022

The recommended route from the MBTA for biking in from Oak Grove is a complex mess and probably doubles the time it takes to get to North Station.



We can do better than this if we just make the effort, Malden, Everett, Medford, Somerville, and Boston. pic.twitter.com/deO0yI6f1i — Kaz (@DrKaz) August 22, 2022

@MBTA 39 bus just drove straight past the 6 of us waiting at Centre & Sedgwick, motioning behind him as if a bus were right behind him but there ISN’T ONE. The bus was maybe 20% full. This is the first business day of orange line closure and it’s not promising. — Caroline Peters (@cpeterscpeters) August 22, 2022

If you’ve really had it with public transit problems in Boston, apparently you can take this @mbta shuttle bus to Norfolk, VA pic.twitter.com/L1saBDpxdD — Melissa Shannon (@MShannonBMC) August 22, 2022

Boarding went well. Four car train, doors opened at all 3 connection points. Good job @MBTA_CR! pic.twitter.com/XuqzLQU0BF — Matthew Lawlor (@mattjlawlor) August 22, 2022

Interesting you mention “ask our team members who are positioned at every Orange & Green Line stop.” There was nobody at the Boylston inbound stop this morning at 7:20. So I guess they will be stationed at non-rush hour times? — Chris (@SoxManiac1) August 22, 2022

@MBTA @MBTA_CR if all politicians in MA had to take the mbta to work, I bet we wouldn’t have all these issues — nate novello (@nnovello8) August 22, 2022

Not bad this morning @MBTA . Well see what the rest of the week brings. — Tim Houde (@riggety) August 22, 2022

Feeling success thus far today - #OrangeLine diversion commuter rail only 7 minutes late, but easily found a seat! @MBTA — Kyle B Roberts (@kylebroberts) August 22, 2022

only one side of oak grove is open?? I hope this won't last the whole shutdown, @MBTA @MBTA_CR?? drop-offs, parkers and a bus stop over there. #orangeline — Grumpalumpagus (@KarynRambles) August 22, 2022

Shuttle was under 30 minutes from Stony brook to Copley. Lovely air conditioned ride with leather seats and very helpful driver. #mbta #bospoli pic.twitter.com/5WzD0K3v7B — Clare Kelly (@AClareKelly) August 22, 2022

#MBTA #OrangeLineShutdown buses every two minutes or less at State Street. It's going to be a long month 😪 pic.twitter.com/wwAPfzn0I2 — Quesia Evan (@quesiaevan) August 22, 2022

@MBTA one of your shuttle busses just ran a red light at Government Center while there were pedestrians in the crosswalk.



Basic traffic laws should not go out the window.#OrangeLineShutdown #mbta — 👽 An Alien en Salem 👽 (@RasahPrincess) August 22, 2022

I'm not really sure what I expected but I am surprised and amused to see that the orange line shuttle buses are mostly a bunch of mismatched coach buses with a sticker slapped on the back #mbta — Marie Billiel | (talk about your wage) (@junemarie426) August 22, 2022

most traffic congestion I've seen this morning is the Malden T east busway #mbta pic.twitter.com/NgomJSNyej — Splendiferocious (@AishaLien) August 22, 2022

Just got on the shuttle at Green. Easy and lots of signage. Let’s see how long it takes….@MBTA #OrangeLineShutdown @CityOfBoston https://t.co/TBXiq91LZz — Susan Elsbree (@SusanElsbree) August 22, 2022

After a period of prolonged drought, it's finally raining in Boston. I would like to thank the MBTA for sacrificing an entire subway line to appease our vengeful weather gods. — Scott Colby (@ColbyKnowsBest) August 22, 2022

Thanks for at least appearing to understand our angst vis-a-vis the MBTA’s “discrepancies.”Your riding public transport is HUGE - sharing our pain. I just hope your recent commute is a template for the next 30 days. It would matter to us, and could effect voter’s responses. 😎 — Randal B. Jones (@RandalJones55) August 22, 2022

Though Monday was the first weekday commute, transportation officials warn that with many still working from home at the start of the week the true test may come Tuesday, when more people head to work in person.