‘A Complex Mess': Orange, Green Line Shutdown Is Underway, and People Have Thoughts

Commuters are all over social media sharing their experiences, warnings and complaints as everyone tries to navigate the Boston area with what amounts to a temporarily redesigned transit system for hundreds of thousands of regular Orange and Green line riders.

Confusion. Frustration. Hostility. And on the flip side, some pleasant surprises. An unprecedented MBTA closure is underway and commuters are all over social media sharing their experiences, warnings and complaints as everyone tries to navigate the Boston area with what amounts to a temporarily redesigned transit system for hundreds of thousands of regular Orange and Green line riders.

Officials have been warning of potential "chaos" brought on by the closures, and some riders seem to agree, pointing to confusion over where to pick up shuttle busses, slower commute times and congested traffic. But there were also some positives - some commuters enjoyed the leather seats and air-conditioned shuttle bus ride, while others simply reported a commute that was "not bad." And of course there was no shortage of jokes about how the whole thing is shaking out.

Here's a look at how riders felt things were going on Monday.

Though Monday was the first weekday commute, transportation officials warn that with many still working from home at the start of the week the true test may come Tuesday, when more people head to work in person.

