A glam weekend at the Fairmont El San Juan Hotel

Made iconic by the people, parties and performances that defined San Juan nightlife in the ‘60s, Fairmont El San Juan Hotel invites guests to experience an authentic celebration of Puerto Rico’s traditions, old and new.

When you go on vacation you want to relax and enjoy everything around you, this hotel has made that a reality by creating a 'Glam Stay Package' they are offering to guests.

The Experience:

Minimum of 3-night stay in Ocean Villa, Pool Villa or Banyan Bungalow.

Fairmont El San Juan

Limited-edition tote bag featuring Winky Lux exclusive products.

Himalayan Salt Stone massage at the Well & Being Spa + Signature Pedicure at Nail & Blow Studio Bar.

Signature dinner for 2 at Caña restaurant and a cocktail class.

VIP table at The Lobby for 2 at The Lobby featuring live entertainment.