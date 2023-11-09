A little wintry mix for some Thursday morning, showers to follow

It's just a little, spotty mix to get your attention Thursday morning.

We're on the edge of a blob of precipitation, and with temperatures near or slightly above freezing, the stage is set for ice pellets, flakes and isolated pockets of freezing rain — mainly western Massachusetts, northern Worcester County, and parts of southern New Hampshire.

Wet roads can be expected for almost everyone, as the ground is not frozen and the trend is up with the temperatures through the morning. As we move through the mid-morning, all spots will see off and on showers, with the wet weather shutting down after lunch in all areas but the Cape and Islands.

It's raw and cool for many, but in the aforementioned areas, we could hit the mid-50s by afternoon. We'll never completely shake the clouds overnight, with temperatures staying in the "balmy" 40s for most spots.

Don't be deceived by the gentle "warmth" of Friday’s low/mid 50s. Colder temperatures spill in for the weekend, with a few clouds mixing at times. Saturday sees more of them than Sunday, but both days feature highs only in the 40s. And if you’re going to northern New England, highs will hover in the 30s. Call it a semi-winter weekend.

We'll moderate the temperature slowly next week, as we dodge a storm offshore on Tuesday. Overall, the pattern is silent and cool into late week. Enjoy the peace and quiet!