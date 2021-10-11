A Marathon and Red Sox Playoff Game in 1 Day? Boston's Back!

For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic took hold, the Boston Marathon returned on Monday, the same day the Red Sox prepared to face the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 4 of the ALDS.

Both events attracted thousands of tourists to the city, which is still trying to free itself from the grips of the pandemic.

"We do still have mask restrictions," Winthrop resident Guy Prather noted.

But he said the influx of people and the return of large crowds also brought a sense of routine.

"It feels almost like it's back to normal, absolutely, which is really exciting for all of us," he said.

The Boston Marathon made a triumphant return from a pandemic-enforced break — in the fall, for the first time — and it brought back some familiar and powerful emotions.

Some tourists came to watch both the marathon and see the Red Sox play at Fenway Park.

"It was emotional when he passed. I shaked," said Charlotte Bierstee, who's visiting from Miami and watched her cousin cross the finish line. "And the atmosphere in Boston — all the crowds cheering — it’s fantastic."

She was headed to Fenway Monday night to watch the Sox play — and hopefully beat — the Rays, and advance to the ALCS.