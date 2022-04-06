A new omicron subvariant has been detected in the U.K., causing new concern for what it may mean for the U.S.

So far, 637 patients have been reported to have the XE variant, according to recent statistics from the U.K. Health Security Agency. XE is a recombination of the BA.1 and BA.2 variants.

Are Boston doctors worried about the XE strain?

Local Boston doctors spoke to NBC10 Boston during our weekly COVID-19 Q&A session to discuss this emerging variant and what it could mean for the weeks ahead.

Brigham and Women's Hospital's Chief of Infectious Disease Dr. Daniel Kuritzkes said this recombination is not a surprise and people should not be concerned.

"It appears to have risen from this process of recombination. It's not surprising that this happened (but) it doesn't appear yet that these hybrids are of notable concern but we really won't know until we have time to observe what happens," said Dr. Kuritzkes.

Dr. Shira Doron, a hospital epidemiologist at Tufts Medical Center, agreed. She said this variant should be just like omicron and nobody should "freak out" by the recombination.

"Although XE is a great Greek letter, this is not a newly named variant of concern with a new letter, this is omicron and therefore not so scary because we know omicron. Checking in with some experts, most are not freaked out by this particular recombination," said Doron.

Is the XE strain more easily spread?

In terms of transmissibility, early studies out of the U.K. point to the possibility that XE could be more transmissible than earlier strains.

"There are reasons to think this hybrid could be potentially more transmissible but it may have other weaknesses that make it less likely to get transmitted," cautioned Dr. Kuritzkes. 'It is Omicron, so it should behave the same way as Omicron."

The XE variant comes as the U.K. is seeing a big spike in its number of cases. This leads to many people wondering if the U.S could see a bigger bump from this recombination than from earlier variants.

"Anything that is anywhere can be here," said Doron. "We always have to be looking very carefully at the U.K. and Europe and assume that we might follow but it isn't true that we always have the same patterns of curves in terms of cases and hospitalization"

Kuritzkes echoed his colleague. He warned to be cautious of expecting a similar wave here in the U.S.

"Although things tend to show up first in Europe and then show up in the United States, they may have different patterns and it'll depend a lot on what measures people take to protect themselves if we begin to see a significant uptick," said Kuritzkes.

Health authorities across the world have said they are continuing to monitor the situation and will continue updating on any significant developments.