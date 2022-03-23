A New Immersive King Tut Art Experience Is Coming to Boston

Are you interested in Egypt and the history of King Tut? If so, a new immersive art experience that commemorates the 100-year anniversary of the 1922 unearthing of King Tut's tomb is coming to Boston.

The exhibition, titled “Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience,” will be on display at SoWa Power Station in Boston between July 8 and Sept. 18. The show will take visitors “on a time-traveling journey flooded with sight, sound, and intrigue," according to a statement from organizers of the show.

Organizers say the exhibition will use "soaring imagery and cinematic storytelling" to tell the story of the young boy that ruled as Egypt's pharaoh over 3,000 years ago.

“‘Beyond King Tut’ will be a must-see for anyone interested in Egypt and the history of King Tut,” said Kathryn Keane, vice president of public programming for the National Geographic Society. “New technologies are making it possible to fully immerse people like never before in important stories from our past, allowing us to develop connections and understand history’s influence on our present and future generations.”

On top of the immersive show, an optional add-on ticket will be available for visitors to enter a virtual reality experience titled “Tutankhamun: Enter the Tomb." Here's how you can purchase tickets.