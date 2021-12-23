A Number of Boston-Area Restaurants Have Decided to Close Temporarily

Last winter, a surge in COVID cases led to countless dining spots going into what many described as "hibernation," with most reopening in the spring or early summer. A somewhat similar pattern suddenly appears to be taking place this winter due in part to the omicron variant spreading quickly through the region, though the closures tend to be shorter term than last year, at least for now.

According to multiple sources, including posters within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group pages, a large number of restaurants and bars are either shuttered temporarily or will soon be doing so. The timeframes are varied, including some places closing until after Christmas, others saying that they plan to reopen after the start of the new year and still others saying that they hope to open later in the winter. Some simply state that they are closed indefinitely.

The reasons for the closures are varied as well, including workers testing positive for COVID, a general slowdown in business, a long-needed vacation during the holidays, and a watch-and-wait situation concerning the possibility of grants/loans being brought back for businesses that have been hurt by the pandemic.

The number of restaurants temporarily closing is in constant flux right now, as are the dates of their reopenings (and for those still open, their hours), so the best bet right now is to call dining spots in advance to find out more on their exact status.