A rainy day in New England; Hurricane Helene expected to make landfall in Florida

Grab your umbrella! We’re tracking a good chance for rain on Thursday.

As we move through the day, a cold front will move into Greater Boston, giving way to scattered rain. A few isolated showers are possible this morning, but the rain will pick up in coverage and intensity this afternoon and evening.

An isolated thunderstorm or two could also develop, but the threat for severe weather remains low. A few areas could see up to an inch of rain or more. Otherwise, we’ll see cloudy skies and high temperatures in the upper 60s. Lows will be near 60.

A few showers could linger into early Friday morning for the Cape and the Islands. But most of our area will see gradual clearing with some breaks in the clouds. Highs will be in the lower 70s.

After the front passes by, our highs will dip back into the upper 60s for both Saturday and Sunday. We’ll see some filtered sunshine on Saturday and partly cloudy skies on Sunday.

Next week will start dry, but a few showers might sneak into the area late Tuesday into Wednesday. We’ll keep you posted.

We’re also watching Helene in the tropics. The storm will likely strengthen into a major hurricane today as it churns over the Gulf of Mexico.

Helene is expected to make landfall along Florida’s Big Bend coast late Thursday night into early Friday morning as a major hurricane, bringing life-threatening storm surge and flooding over Florida. As the storm moves inland over the Deep South, the storm will unleash heavy rain, flooding, strong winds and flooding before it weakens by the weekend.

Helene is not forecast to impact New England.