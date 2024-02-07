Our quiet weather pattern continues. A northeast breeze will also keep clouds and a few showers or flurries around the South Shore, Cape and islands through Wednesday afternoon. Meanwhile, inland areas again have plenty of sunshine and temps warm a degree or two to the low and mid 40s before late day clouds arrive.

Our warm up continues through the weekend, with each day getting milder. Highs Thursday and Friday reach the upper 40s, with mid to upper 50s by the weekend.

A cold front approaches on Saturday, and this will swing in our chance for scattered rain. Rain is even likely across the mountains, as the low pressure is centered way to the north in Canada on Saturday into Sunday. So temps on the south end of this system (across much of New England) will be mild thanks to the southwesterly breeze.

This is the same weather system that brought flooding rainfall to California. But as the system treks across the central U.S., it weakens considerably.

Another thing to watch for... our tides are astronomically high starting Thursday due to the new moon this weekend. So some coastal communities will face minor coastal flooding during high tide Friday and Saturday afternoon.

We slowly see temps fall to the 40s by Monday and the 30s by Tuesday as a storm heads our way. Yes, now the models have an ocean storm tracking closer to us. This would swing in some snow showers across the southern half of New England.

However, the track can still certainly change so we will continue to update. All outcomes are still on the table -- a closer track, graze, or miss. Stay tuned!