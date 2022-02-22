A Woman Dumped a Dead Dog in Trash Bag Near a Hotel in New Hampshire, Police Say

Police in Manchester, New Hampshire are looking for a woman accused of leaving a dead dog outside a hotel in January.

Manchester police said a woman walking her own dog found the dead pitbull in a trash bag on a road behind the Fairfield Inn on South Porter Street on January 19.

Investigators are looking for the dog's owner, who they've identified as 37-year-old Keryn Lynch. She faces a charge of unlawful activities for the disposal of the dog.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.