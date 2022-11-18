Unauthorized Woman Walks Into Mass. School Buildings, Sparking Probe

A woman was able to enter multiple school buildings in the Freetown Lakeville Regional School District Thursday and walk around, setting off an investigation by district officials and police into what happened.

The Supt. Alan Strauss confirmed in a statement that the person was a parent of a child in the district and said she did not pose a security threat to students.

Officials said the woman was able to enter multiple schools and walk through the buildings. No one was harmed, and the school resource officer did respond.

The incident raises concerns about school security in an era of school shootings, happening just weeks before the 10-year anniversary of the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut.

The district investigation will focus on whether safety and security protocols were followed. Lakeville police are also conducting an investigation, though no charges have been announced.

More details about the situation were not immediately released.