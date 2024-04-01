AAA warns of rise in road rage cases in Mass. and nationwide

Cases of road rage are on the rise in Massachusetts and across the country, according to AAA.

The agency said it's an issue that's grown over the last decade, and exacerbated after the COVID-19 pandemic.

More often than not, AAA says, those losing their cool tend to have instant regret.

"It's selfishness to the full extent, because you don't factor in your loved ones wondering if you're OK," said Esteban Hayes of Boston.

Hayes said he has seen a fair share of road rage in his neighborhood of Dorchester.

"If you would just take 30 seconds to breathe and let it out, maybe you would come out a different way to … defuse the situation," he suggested.

The latest reported incident in the Boston area happened on the corner of Columbia Road and Supple Road in Dorchester, where a person was stabbed on Saturday.

Last week, Juan Marin was arrested after a fight with a truck driver on the shoulder of Interstate 495 in Bolton.

He denies assaulting the truck driver with a hammer during the confrontation, but after walking away with stitches and criminal charges, he wished he'd responded differently.

"I'm looking for a new home, and I can't do the application because I have a charge now," said Marin.

"People's emotional states are causing crashes in Massachusetts. And that number has been on the up and up in recent years," said AAA spokesman Mark Scheildrop.

He said there were nearly 900 crashes in Massachusetts from 2021 to 2023 where someone's emotional state was a contributing factor. In two of these cases, someone died.

"We've seen an increase in bad driving behavior since the pandemic," Scheildrop said. "There's more speeding. People are driving more aggressively. They're weaving in and out of traffic more often. And that's a recipe for road rage."

Back in February, a car carrying a family rolled over after being hit by another driver on the highway in Foxborough immediately after it was shot at by another fleeing driver.

Police are still investigating if this was the result of road rage, but it's a reminder nonetheless that violence on the road can lead to unintended consequences.

"Almost every single instance, the aftereffect is just lots and lots of regret," said Scheildrop.

AAA said a lot of aggressive driving comes from people running late. Giving yourself extra time on the road can allow you to remain calm and be far less likely to be triggered by people looking to push your buttons.