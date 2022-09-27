Abandoned Vehicle in Maine Believed to Be Linked to Missing Florida 6-Year-Old

An abandoned vehicle found in Maine is believed to be connected to a missing 6-year-old boy from Florida.

Jorge "Jo-Jo" Morales was reported missing from Miami on Aug. 27. He is believed to hvae been abducted by his father and paternal grandmother, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Police in Miami said personal items believed to be related to Jo-Jo were located in a vehicle found abandoned in Littleton, Maine. Investigators said they believe the boy's father, 44-year-old Jorge Morales, and grandmother, 68-year-old Lilliam Peña Morales, may be in Maine or eastern Canada. They are facing charges of "custodial interference," if captured.

Jo-Jo's mother and father share custody of the child. The boy's mother said her son is on the autism spectrum and sometimes experiences difficulty communicating.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.