A major car accident involving two vehicles occurred early Saturday morning in Abington at the Hancock Street and Chestnut Street intersection.

Officials from the Abington Fire department said, authorities at the scene had to use jaws to rescue one person stuck inside the vehicle.

Two people were transported to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries, according to officials.

The crash remains under investigation.