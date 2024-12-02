mbta

MBTA commuter train hits minivan in Abington; train service affected, roads closed

Trains on the MBTA Kingston Line weren't traveling between South Weymouth and Whitman stations, with shuttle buses replacing them, because of a vehicle on the train's right of way, the T said

By Asher Klein

A damaged vehicle next to an MBTA Commuter Rail train and a fire truck in Abington, Massachusetts, on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024.
NBC10 Boston

A minivan was hit by an MBTA commuter train Monday afternoon in Abington, Massachusetts, leaving the vehicle's driver injured, police said.

The driver, a 45-year-old woman, is expected to survive — she was conscious when first responders arrived at the scene, according to MBTA Transit Police, who were still investigating what happened and didn't say what they believe led to the Chrysler Pacifica being hit.

MBTA Commuter Rail Kingston Line service was impacted, with shuttle buses replacing trains between between South Weymouth and Whitman stations.

The incident took place about 3:12 p.m. where North Avenue intersects the railroad, police said. Investigators believe that the warning lights for cars and pedestrians at the train tracks were working at the time of the incident.

No one on board the train was hurt, according to police.

The minivan, with damage to the driver's side, was seen alongside a stopped train, with firefighters and other first responders in the area.

Abington police initially said the incident involved a motor vehicle accident near North Avenue and the railroad, closing North Avenue and Birch Street, further down the tracks.

More MBTA news

mbta Nov 25

MBTA Red Line is now without slow zones for the first time in at least 20 years

mbta Nov 22

Budget limitations could put MBTA improvements in slow zone, advocates fear

mbta Nov 15

Teen arrested 6 days after shooting on MBTA Red Line platform in Boston

This article tagged under:

mbtaMassachusettsMBTA Commuter Rail
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us