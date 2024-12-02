MBTA commuter train hits minivan in Abington; train service affected, roads closed

A minivan was hit by an MBTA commuter train Monday afternoon in Abington, Massachusetts, leaving the vehicle's driver injured, police said.

The driver, a 45-year-old woman, is expected to survive — she was conscious when first responders arrived at the scene, according to MBTA Transit Police, who were still investigating what happened and didn't say what they believe led to the Chrysler Pacifica being hit.

MBTA Commuter Rail Kingston Line service was impacted, with shuttle buses replacing trains between between South Weymouth and Whitman stations.

The incident took place about 3:12 p.m. where North Avenue intersects the railroad, police said. Investigators believe that the warning lights for cars and pedestrians at the train tracks were working at the time of the incident.

No one on board the train was hurt, according to police.

The minivan, with damage to the driver's side, was seen alongside a stopped train, with firefighters and other first responders in the area.

Abington police initially said the incident involved a motor vehicle accident near North Avenue and the railroad, closing North Avenue and Birch Street, further down the tracks.