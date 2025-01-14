Two brothers arrested in killing of man found dead in Abington backyard

Two brothers have been charged in the death of a man whose body was found in the backyard of a home in Abington, Massachusetts, late last year.

Suzito Lopes, 43, of Quincy and Antonio Lopes, 37, of Taunton have both been arrested in connection with the death of 43-year-old Anthony Leverone, 43, whose body first responders found in the backyard of an Abington home on Dec. 27, 2024, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office. They are brothers, the DA said.

Investigators identified the pair as suspects and obtained arrest warrants.

Suzito Lopes was arrested at a home in Brockton and Antonio Lopes turned himself in to the Abington police department. They are both expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Brockton District Court.

State and local police are investigating the 43-year-old's death, the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said Saturday.

Leverone was found in a backyard on Plymouth Street near the Plymouth St. Baseball Field. Police had been called there for a wellbeing check, officials previously said. They said the death didn't appear to be a random act of violence.