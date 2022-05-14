Abortion Rights Activists to Rally on Boston Common Today

Abortion rights activists are set to gather on the Boston Common today afternoon as part of the Boston Bans Off Our Bodies Day of Action.

Following the Supreme Court's leaked draft opinion to overturn the nearly 50-year precedent set by Roe v. Wade, protests against it are set to culminate today nationwide under the tag "Day of Action" through marches, rallies and more in several cities to demonstrate support for reproductive rights.

The Boston Bans Off Our Bodies Day of Action event is sponsored by is sponsored by Planned Parenthood Advocacy Fund of Massachusetts, Reproductive Equity Now, and the ACLU of Massachusetts.

The organizations have a history of supporting and fighting for reproductive right causes. Back in 2020, they successfully secured state legislation that ensures abortion will remain legal in Massachusetts. Currently they have been working on ensuring accessible and affordable abortion care throughout Massachusetts.

Many advocates and elected leaders like Sen. Edward J. Markey , Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey and more are expected to attend the event.

The demonstrations will take place on Boston Common around 12 p.m. today and will coincide with abortion rights rallies scheduled across the country.