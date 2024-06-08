About a million people expected for Pride for the People Parade and Festival: Watch live at 11 a.m.

Preparations are set for the Pride for the People Parade and Festival in Boston, something Mayor Michelle Wu is calling this one of the biggest and best weekends of the year.

The 1.7-mile route takes a winding path starting from Clarendon Street, turning left on Tremont Street, then another left on Berkeley Street and a right on Boylston before taking Charles back toward the Boston Common.

President of Boston Pride for the People, Adrianna Boulin, tells Kwani all about the goals of the organization and what they're doing during the year to build and uplift the community, even outside of June. Be sure to fill out the survey they're putting out for Pride Month in 2024.

That’s where an all-ages festival will be filled with entertainers, vendors and community organizations. Then a block party gets underway at 2 p.m. at City Hall Plaza, with a 21+ beer garden, a sober-encouraged area and more activities.

Organizers say this year’s theme is a “celebration of the extraordinary resilience of queer people everywhere.” They are also calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and release of hostages there, while welcoming protestors into their space.

“We really invite people come and observe Pride in a way that aligns for them. Pride started as a protest, we welcome people having their voices heard and we want everyone to know they can observe pride in their own way in our space. We’re committed to creating a space where our community is able to observe with us.” said Adrianna Boulin, President of Boston Pride for the People.

The parade kicks off at 11 a.m. today and you can watch it on NBC10 Boston, NECN and Telemundo.

Hundreds of people kicking off Pride weekend in Boston with the annual dyke march in the Back Bay. It's an opportunity for the LGBTQ+ community and their allies to come together.