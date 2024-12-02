Massachusetts

AC/DC announces new stadium tour with 2025 stop at Gillette

Tickets for the May 4 show in Foxborough go on sale Friday

By Marc Fortier

Live Nation

Rock and Roll Hall of Famers AC/DC announced a new stadium tour Monday that will include a stop in May 2025 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

The Grammy-award winning rockers will perform in 13 stadiums across the U.S., including a stop at Gillette on May 4, 2025. It's the band's first tour in nine years.

Tickets go on sale this Friday and can be purchased here.

The tour draws it's name, the "Power Up North American Tour," from the band's 2020 album. AC/DC just completed a European leg of its Power Up Tour this year, packing some of the biggest stadiums on the continent.

AC/DC has over 200 million albums sold worldwide, including "Back in Back," one of the highest selling albums in the U.S. of all time.

Here's the full list of tour dates:

  • 4/10     Minneapolis, MN                  US Bank Stadium
  • 4/14     Arlington, TX                          AT&T Stadium
  • 4/18     Pasadena, CA                        Rose Bowl
  • 4/22     Vancouver, BC                       BC Place
  • 4/26     Las Vegas, NV                       Allegiant Stadium
  • 4/30     Detroit, MI                              Ford Field
  • 5/4       Foxborough, MA                   Gillette Stadium
  • 5/8       Pittsburgh, PA                       Acrisure Stadium
  • 5/12     Landover, MD                        Northwest Stadium
  • 5/16     Tampa, FL                              Raymond James Stadium
  • 5/20     Nashville, TN                         Nissan Stadium
  • 5/24     Chicago, IL                             Soldier Field
  • 5/28     Cleveland, OH                        Huntington Bank Field

