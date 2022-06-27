Boyfriend Wanted in Hit-and-Run Killing of Woman at Acadia National Park

As police search nationwide for a man wanted in a hit-and-run this month at Maine's Acadia National Park, authorities have ruled the victim's death a homicide.

Nicole Mokeme was killed in the hit-and-run in Winter Harbor sometime between the night of Saturday, June 18, and early Sunday, June 19. The 35-year-old from South Portland was dating the man wanted in her death, Raymond Lester, from Portland, Maine State Police said.

Mokeme's death has been ruled a homicide, police said Monday. He's being sought on a murder warrant, along with his black 2016 BMW X3. The SUV has license plate 5614WM and may have damage on its front end or undercarriage.

Police had previously said they were looking for Mokeme's boyfriend.

The crash happened in the popular park's northern section, at the campus of the Schoodic Education and Research Center.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Lester or his vehicle was asked to call police at 207-973-3700.

Authorities haven't provided details about how Mokeme is believed to have bene killed.

Mokeme was the creative director of Rise and Shine Youth Retreat in Bowdoin, an organization that offers retreats and programs for Black children and adults, and had helped organize the Black Excellence Retreat 2022 at Schoodic Institute, which was going on when she was killed.