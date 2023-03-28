Local

Maine

Acadia National Park Increases Entry Fees Effective Saturday

Seven-day passes for private vehicles, motorcycles and pedestrians will grow by $5 to $35 for a car, while the cost of an annual pass will grow by $15 to $70

This file photo shows Cadillac Mountain on Mount Desert Island in Acadia National Park, Maine.
Karla Ann Cote/NurPhoto via Getty Images, File

The National Park Service approved the first entrance fee increase in five years for Acadia National Park, officials said Tuesday.

Much of the fee increase effective Saturday will give a boost to the Island Explorer bus system, which is critical to addressing traffic congestion in the park, and other projects that benefit visitors, officials said.

Seven-day passes for private vehicles, motorcycles and pedestrians will grow by $5 to $35 for a car, while the cost of an annual pass will grow by $15 to $70. The entrance fee increase doesn’t change the $6 vehicle reservation fee to drive to the top of Cadillac Mountain from May through October.

Acadia is busier than ever. Acadia’s attendance grew from about 2.5 million to about 4.1 million from 2010 to 2021, officials said.

