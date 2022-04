Shortly after 8 p.m. this evening, Brockton Police responded to a three-vehicle-collision near Belmont and Manley Street.

At least two people have been sent to the hospital. One was a driver in a Honda Accord who crashed into a utility pole, and was extricated from her vehicle by Brockton Firefighters. The driver of the Honda Accord suffered serious injuries, but none that were life-threatening.

The accident remains under investigation.