Accidental Mixture of Pool Chemicals Caused Hazmat Situation at Cape Cod YMCA, Investigation Finds

YMCA Cape Cod has completed an investigation into the incident earlier this month that resulted in seven children being sent to the hospital after exposure to a noxious gas.

The YMCA had an outside investigation done by aquatic safety exports, who believe the noxious gas was created by an accidental mixture of muriatic acid and residual granular chlorine inside the filtration system of the pool, according to a statement about the incident.

The Y's automated chemical feeder system was not working properly, and management there said it was having trouble getting several pool vendors to complete repairs. In the meantime, workers had to add chemicals to the pool manually when it was closed.

Workers put granular chlorine into the filtration system in the morning on Oct. 7, and later in the day, muriatic acid was added to the system, the Y said. The investigation found that the chlorine had not fully dissolved in the system, and noxious gas was released into the deep end of the pool when the two chemicals mixed. The seven children were swimming in the deep end.

They were having trouble breathing and were taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

YMCA Cape Cod said moving forward, the pool will be closed anytime manual dosing is needed. It's also coordinating additional training, developing updated guidelines and procedures and certifying several employees as Certified Pool Operators.

The Y is submitting the findings to health officials, and is waiting for full clearance before reopening the pool. The seven children have returned to the after school program.