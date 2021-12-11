Local

Worcester

Accused Carjacker Caught at Worcester Dunkin Donuts

The 27-year-old Worcester man pushed a woman to the ground when he stole her car, according to police

File photo of a Worcester Police cruiser
NECN

Police in Worcester, Massachusetts, said they have made an arrest Saturday for a carjacking that they say happened on Water Street early Friday morning.

Police said that on Friday at about 1:35 a.m. they went to Water Street for a report of a stolen car. They said that a Subaru Forester had been parked and left running when a Worcester man identified as Anthony Vinton, 27, opened the car door and got in.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Witnesses told police that when the owner of the car confronted Vinton and yelled at him to get out of her car, Vinton pushed her to the ground and drove away. The owner had never seen Mr. Vinton before and he did not have permission to use the vehicle, according to police.

Police said they found Vinton at the Dunkin’ Donuts drive-through on Grafton St. where he was arrested.

Local

25 mins ago

Bus, Car Collide in Chatham

TikTok 3 hours ago

TikTok Swap Joke Goes Viral, Could Become Romcom Reality

Police said that he did not have a driver’s license, and was charged with carjacking, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, use of a motor vehicle without authority, and assault and battery.

He will be arraigned in court at a later date.

This article tagged under:

WorcesterWorcester Policedunkin donutscarjackingWorcester Police Department
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us