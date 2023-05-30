Accused Driver in Stoughton Road Rage, Shooting Case Due in Court

A man is due in court Tuesday to face charges in what police have described as a road rage shooting and car crash in Stoughton, Massachusetts, last week.

Anh Kieu, a 39-year-old from Quincy, is due in Stoughton District Court to face charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and marked lanes violations.

Kieu is accused of pointing what appeared to be a revolver at a person in a Canton 7-Eleven on Wednesday night, then chasing after them in their car. Kieu was shot in the chase, which ended with a crash involving his SUV, the car he was chasing and a pickup truck at the intersection of West and Plain streets, Stoughton police have said.

The crash sent five people to the hospital. The person who shot Kieu, who was behind the wheel of the car he was chasing, is not expected to face charges, police said, noting that he had a license to carry the gun and proper registration for it and that he feared for his life amid the chase.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Kieu was arrested Saturday afternoon at his home in Quincy. A black SNR .357 pellet gun was found in his Cadillac SUV, police said.

It wasn't immediately clear if Kieu had an attorney who could speak to the charges he was set to face in court Tuesday.

Stoughton police told NBC10 Boston that Anh Kieu had been taken into custody shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday at his Quincy home without incident. He is facing multiple charges in connection to the May 24 crash involving a car, an SUV and a pickup truck that sent five people to the hospital.

The incident began about 9 p.m. at the 7-Eleven on Washington Street in Canton, where Kieu allegedly pointed a gun at a man in the convenience store. He ran to his friend's car outside and told them what happened, Soughton police said.

The car, a black Nissan Altima, drove off but Kieu followed in his SUV, police said, and the driver of the car started speeding. Police said in a statement that it caused "a dangerous environment for everyone on the road around them."

When they reached the intersection of Pearl and Central streets in Stoughton, witnesses told police that Kieu crossed the double yellow line and into the opposite lane of traffic. Police said Kieu allegedly pulled up alongside the car and pointed what appeared to be a revolver at the four people inside.

The car's driver yelled for his friends to get down and fired seven rounds into the SUV, hitting Kieu once, police said, but the chase continued, leading to the crash.

With so many questions left unanswered, people who live here are definitely concerned.