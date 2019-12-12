Accused Gunman in Randolph Gas Station Shooting Surrenders

The man believed to have shot another man in a Mobil gas station this weekend has turned himself in after a SWAT raid on his home came up empty, police in Randolph, Massachusetts, said.

Police had been searching for Traequon Duncan, 23, since the shooting at the gas station on North Main Street early Sunday morning. Randolph police Chief William Pace in a statement that said Duncan surrendered at Quincy District Court.

He was charged with five counts, including assault to murder and assault and battery with a firearm, police said.

Duncan was ordered held without bail after a hearing Thursday afternoon, according to police. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney.

Police had tried funding Duncan at his home in Dorchester by executing a search warrant along with the Boston SWAT team early Tuesday morning, but he wasn't there.

The shooting took place about 1:15 a.m. Sunday, after the two men got into an altercation, police said. They haven't said what the fight was about.

The gunman left the gas station but, a few seconds later, fired three gun shots into the building. The other man in the altercation was hit, according to police.

The victim's wounds were serious but not life-threatening, police said at the time.

Pace thanked the SWAT team as well as the Boston police gang unit and the Boston and Massachusetts police fugitive teams.