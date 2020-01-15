Accused Gunman in Framingham Shooting of Father, Son Held Without Bail

Aneudy Delgado Torres, 39, was arraigned on two murder charges Wednesday in the weekend shooting death of a father and son in Framingham.

James Wade, 24, and his 45-year-old father James “Manny” Wade were ambushed in a barrage of bullets in the parking lot outside a housing complex on Second Street Friday night, prosecutors said.

Hearing those details in court was "devastating" to the younger victim’s mother, Yolanda Ellison.

“It was very difficult when he came out, I got so emotional, and hearing them just reading what happened, how my son got shot ... it was devastating," she said.

Manny Wade was shot 19 times, allegedly by Delgado Torres.

But defense attorney Bernard Grossberg claimed that Delgado Torres "was at the scene, but he wasn’t the shooter.”

In fact, Delgado Torres immediately admitted to police that he was at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, according Grossberg.

“These were two groups who were vying for control of an area to sell drugs in the area, and there was to be a meeting of the two different groups that did not progress to a meeting, it resulted in a shooting,” he said.

Investigators say Delgado Torres served 15 years for stealing a police officer’s gun in Puerto Rico, and court records show he has an outstanding case in Framingham for drug and weapons possession.

“That was a total shocker," Ellison said. "I was just trying to figure out, with the extensive record like that, how do you still be out [of prison]?”

Degaldo Torres is being held without bail. He’s due back in court in February.

The younger Wade died at the scene and his father succumbed to his injuries at MetroWest Medical Center. Prosecutors in court on Wednesday said the two died from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to Ryan, Delgado Torres ambushed the victims and opened fire on the pair “suddenly, and without any conversation having taken place.” Investigators believe the Wades were going to meet with the suspect and others before their untimely deaths.

