All clear in Providence after City Hall evacuated, streets cleared

Providence City Hall was evacuated and people in the downtown area were asked to remain indoors Tuesday as police dealt with what city officials referred to as an "active law enforcement incident," but no threat was found.

The City of Providence sent out a tweet at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday asking people to avoid the area of Washington Street downtown.

"Remain inside & await further instructions," they said.

Aerial footage showed multiple police cruisers in the area of Providence City Hall. Providence police told WJAR that City Hall had been evacuated.

But after about half an hour, the all-clear was given and people were allowed outside.

The area has been cleared and no threats were found. All restrictions Downtown have been lifted. Thank you for your cooperation. — City of Providence (@CityofProv) August 8, 2023

The city didn't share what prompted the brief lockdown.