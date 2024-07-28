Active search for missing 17-year-old from Lynn

There's a search underway Sunday for a missing teen in Lynn, Massachusetts.

Lynn police say 17-year-old Brian Lopez hasn't been seen since Friday evening.

According to police, Lopez spends a great deal of time in the Lynn Woods Reservation.

The Lynn police and fire departments and Massachusetts State Police are all actively searching for Lopez. Further details were not immediately shared.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lynn Police Department at 781-595-2000.