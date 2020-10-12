Activists Warn of Eviction ‘Wave' in Mass. as Moratorium Expires

Activists are sounding the alarm about the dangers of forcing people out of their homes during the pandemic amid the impending expiration of the state's temporary eviction ban.

Warning cries over a "wave" of forced housing removals reverberated at a rally on Boston Common Sunday afternoon, where activists called on lawmakers to do something about the looming statewide eviction crisis before the ban is lifted on Saturday, Oct. 17.

Tenants and homeowners at risk of eviction could be pushed into crowded conditions, activists argue. Landlords and real estate leaders contend the inability to remove tenants exposes them to financial harm.

“Many of them haven’t been able to work," organizer Gabrielle Rene said. "I know folks who have come to our offices or called us — they’re crying because they’re not the type of people who don’t want to pay rent."

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker has the power to once again extend his statewide moratorium on evictions and foreclosures for up to 90 days, but he has indicated that he is unlikely to do so. He already pushed back the original Aug. 18 end to the policy.

Sunday's rally called for the passage of a bill that would keep a moratorium in place until one year after the COVID-19 state of emergency ends, freeze rent during that span and create a fund to help distressed small landlords. The measure cleared the Legislature's Housing Committee on a party-line vote, but since then has not advanced.

“We’re also calling on Governor Baker to extend the current eviction and foreclosure moratorium,” said state Rep. Mike Connolly, a Democrat.

The moratorium on evictions ends in less than a week, and that means tens of thousands of renters and homeowners across Massachusetts could end up on the streets.

Baker said he's been talking with judicial leaders, lawmakers and the housing community to try to find a path forward, but any sign of a solution remains to be seen.

Trial Court Chief Justice Paula Carey recently referenced a "push to preserve tenancies, if possible" and Housing Court Chief Justice Timothy Sullivan said the courts "recognize the significant challenges that the pandemic has created for tenants and landlords and will work closely with communities across the state to develop workable solutions wherever possible."

The federal Centers for Disease Control implemented its own eviction moratorium that runs through the end of the year, but it is unclear if that covers every possible step or if Massachusetts landlords will still be able to start the legal process of eviction once the state's moratorium lifts.

Sonya Leak, of Dorchester, says she lost her family home to foreclosure two years ago and now lives on the streets.

"No! It’s not OK! It’s not!” she said. "My mother fought really hard to get that. There’s four generations who was raised in that house.”

The Homes For All Massachusetts coalition is planning a march to Baker's house in Swampscott on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Democratic Mayor Marty Walsh promised to prevent evictions in Boston once the state's temporary ban ends while announcing a "housing stability pledge" last week.