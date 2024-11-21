Man burned fighting outdoor fire at his Maine home dies

A man who was severely burned while trying to put out a fire at his home in Acton, Maine, this weekend has died, officials said.

Volney Spalding, 64, had to be flown to Maine Medical Center from his home on Ice Road near Great East Lake Sunday, after firefighters were called in about 10:46 a.m., the state fire marshal's office said.

The blaze, which appeared to have originated outside, damaged a shed and nearby woods, officials said. Spalding was trying to suppress the fire when he was burned on his upper body, and he died at the hospital on Wednesday.

Investigators were still working Thursday to determine what caused the fire and the specific cause and manner of Spalding's death.