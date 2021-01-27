Acton Man Charged With Sexually Assaulting Children

A Massachusetts man was arrested Tuesday on charges of sexually assaulting children.

The Middlesex County District Attorney's Office said Wednesday that 58-year-old Daniel Napier of Acton had been arrested a day earlier at his home.

Police in Acton were notified in November of 2019 that Napier had allegedly touched two children inappropriately on multiple occasions at his home.

"Upon confronting the defendant, he allegedly fled to New Hampshire before ultimately returning to his Acton apartment," the district attorney's office said in a statement.

An arrest warrant was later obtained for charges of aggravated rape of a child and enticing a child under 16. He also faces eight counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14.

Napier was arraigned Wednesday in Concord District Court. Bail was set at $10,000, and Napier was ordered to have no contact with the victims or their families. He must also undergo GPS monitoring, and he can have no unsupervised contact with children under 16.

He is due back in court on March 1.