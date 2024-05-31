Killing of Acton teen by her stepfather leaves school district ‘heartbroken'

News that a 16-year-old girl was fatally shot by her stepfather in Acton, Massachusetts, after he kidnapped her on Thursday afternoon left her school district "heartbroken," according to the Acton-Boxborough Regional Schools superintendent.

Superintendent Peter Light didn't provide identify the girl, but noted she went to the high school.

"Our thoughts are focused on the student, their family, friends, and our staff," Light said in a statement, adding that counselors would be brought into schools to help support the students and staff.

"We understand that children and teens may need additional support to help navigate challenging news or events. Our school mental health staff will be providing ongoing assistance to anyone who needs it. Again, our hearts go out to all of those involved with this tragic death," the statement continued.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Investigators say a man abducted, shot and killed his 16-year-old stepdaughter before turning the gun on himself.

Authorities didn't share the girl's name Thursday night, in announcing that she'd been killed by Juliano Santana, her 49-year-old stepfather, in his car, which was parked near her residence. Police had been called about 4 p.m. for a report that she'd been assaulted by the man, who was awaiting trial on charges he repeatedly sexually assaulted the girl, according to the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673, and Massachusetts provides this list of statewide and resources for sexual assault survivors.

The teenager and Santana were found dead in his car. The victim had an active restraining order against Santana, and he was wearing a GPS bracelet at the time of the shooting.

Malden police reports included in Santana's court file shed new light on the sexual abuse allegations he was due to face in Middlesex Superior Court this July. He was facing three counts of child rape and two of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14.

Santana's sexual assaults were reported Sept. 7, 2021, by the girl's mother and a sister — the girl, then under 14 years old, told her sister that she'd been sexually assaulted five times, as recently as about a month before, according to a Malden police report. They shared a diary that the girl and her sister wrote to each other in and showed an Aug. 8 excerpt that referred to a sexual assault.

One of the women who spoke to police that day noted she was "concerned that Juliano will find out that the police are now involved in regards to this situation and that he would attempt to flee the area, possibly returning to Brazil where he is from." The officer reported the allegations to the Department of Children and Families.

The next day, the girl told investigators from Malden police, the Middlesex District Attorney's Office and Department of Children and Families about the sexual assaults. After the first one, she recalled, Santana told her "not to be scared and not to tell her mom," according to a police report. He added that the encounter was bad and, if she told anyone, his relationship with her mother would end.

Santana was arrested later that day, leaving a restaurant in Everett, according to the police report. In the report, an investigator noted that, after being read his Miranda rights, "Juliano without provocation stated that he thinks he needs to speak with an attorney because he [believes] he has a medical condition related to what he is being charged with."

As he was being escorted to a holding cell, Santana again referred "to being seen by a Dr 'for this issue' and may need to talk [to] a lawyer about his problem," according to the report.

Santana was released from Malden District Court on $30,000 bail, along with restrictions on who he could contact, and the case was eventually moved to Superior Court.

The shooting remained under investigation Friday, according to prosecutors, who were awaiting the official ruling on how the teenager and Santana died.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.