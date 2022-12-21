Acton Teen Injured in Hit-and-Run Crash Heading Home Wednesday

A teen who was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in Acton, Massachusetts, last month is reportedly heading home on Wednesday, according to a family friend.

Thirteen-year-old Cesar Soto Jr. is scheduled to be discharged from Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital in the morning, with family and police escorting him home. Soto had to learn to walk again after the crash left him in a coma.

Police say they are seeking charges against an 85-year-old woman in connection with the crash.

Acton police said earlier this month that they have submitted an application for a criminal complaint against an unnamed Maynard woman for the charges of leaving the scene of a crash causing personal injury, reckless operation and a crosswalk violation. They said her name will only be released if criminal charges are issued.

Cesar was in the crosswalk at the time of the crash, which happened on Great Road near Harris Street, according to authorities. Officers responded to the situation around 6:15 p.m. on Nov. 2.

The 13-year-old who was hit, identified by his mother as Cesar Soto Jr., wound up in a coma in a Boston hospital as a result of the crash.

"It's been a nightmare," his mother, Crisoly Tejeda, said earlier this month. "I want justice."

Tejeda said her son was walking home from a local convenience store with friends when he was hit in the crosswalk. The other kids who were with him said they didn't see the car because it got so close to them.

Several people sprang into action to help the hurt teenager in the wake of the crash.

"I just pulled over, parked and grabbed a blanket, came out and saw a young person laying and surrounded by a few other good Samaritans," Erica Labb said, explaining that others were already helping and "telling the child 'Help is on the way. Don’t move, don’t move.' The child seemed to be moving."

Family friend Madeline Cruz said the driver should have turned herself in immediately, and never have left the scene in the first place.

"They left a 13-year-old boy on the side of the road and drove off," said Cruz. "There's no excuse."

In addition to the coma, Cesar has been dealing with a severely broken leg and double vision, and he has had issues with swelling in his head and blood clots.

"He's a strong boy," said Tejeda. "He's my baby."

Police said video surveillance collected from nearby businesses helped them identify a vehicle of interest in the crash, and they later obtained a search warrant and seized the vehicle. They were also able to identify the person who was allegedly driving the vehicle at the time of the crash.