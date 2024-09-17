Acupuncturist arrested again on indecent assault charges

An unlicensed acupuncturist in Needham, Massachusetts, has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a patient — and it's not the first time.

According to police, 56-year-old Qunhao "John" Zhang of Needham was taken into custody on Friday for two counts of indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or over.

The incident reportedly occurred at Boston Acupuncture Center (Chinese) and Herbal Medicine on Highland Avenue.

In January of 2019, Zhang was arrested on the same charges: two counts of indecent assault and battery following a similar complaint of inappropriate touching.

According to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office, the charges stemmed from his alleged conduct with a client at his acupuncture office on Whittier Place in Boston after he allegedly touched the woman in a "sexual manner" during an appointment in November.

Police also confirmed Monday that Zhang's license was revoked in 2022 by the Board of Registration in Medicine.

"It is beyond my personal comprehension that anyone would practice without a license," said Dr. Amy E. Mager. "We are obligated as medical professionals to follow the laws."

Mager, a doctor of acupuncture and Chinese medicine who has served as a past president of public policy for the American Society of Acupuncturists, added that the situation also highlights an enforcement issue, considering the Board of Registration in Medicine can only regulate licensed providers.

"It's deeply saddening to see anyone who is a medical provider be arrested and lose their license due to boundary violations and putting their patients in a comprised position," she said.

NBC10 Boston went to Zhang's house in Needham on Monday. Someone opened and then quickly shut the door when asked for comment.

Neighbors, however, shared concerns about the allegations.

"It definitely worries me knowing that I'm only a couple doors down from him, because he could do this to really anybody," said Nate Brock.

Needham Police are asking other clients, who may also be potential victims, to call them at 781-455-7570.