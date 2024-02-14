Adam Montgomery murder trial continues Wednesday: Watch live at 9 a.m.

The Adam Montgomery murder trial picks up Wednesday in New Hampshire.

On Tuesday, jurors heard from Montgomery's mother-in-law, Christina Lubin, who recalled the time she first met Harmony Montgomery in 2019. The little girl was just 5 years old at the time.

It was around the week after Thanksgiving, and Lubin testified that her daughter Kayla Montgomery, her husband Adam and Adam's daughter Harmony visited her Manchester home.

"She didn't talk much and they were there very briefly," Lubin said.

Prosecutors say Adam punched Harmony to death inside the family's car the following week before stuffing her body inside a duffel bag and then hiding it.

Lubin said when the couple returned to stay with her in December, Harmony wasn't with them.

Also in court Tuesday, prosecutors unwrapped a red cooler that was found in Lubin's home. Kayla Montgomery had previously testified that her husband stored Harmony's body in a red cooler while they were staying with Lubin.

Manchester Police Sgt. Brian O'Leary, a detective with the department at the time of Harmony's death, gave testimony, as did Joseph Tucker, a cybersecurity manager with Catholic Medical Center who was with the police department until 2022.

The law enforcement officials said a pink Trolls toothbrush found in the trunk of Adam Montgomery's Sebring matched DNA from Adam Montgomery and Crystal Sorey, Harmony's mother.

Anthony Bodero, who testified under immunity, told jurors he sold drugs to Adam and Kayla Montgomery in the past and let the couple stay in his Audi for a few days around Thanksgiving weekend, but there was no sign of Harmony. The defense questioned his credibility.

Matthew Gendron, a former coworker of Adam and his estranged wife Kayla Montgomery at the Dunkin' on Beech Street in Manchester, also testified, with prosecutors showing text messages between him and the couple from Dec. 8, 2019, the day after authorities believe Harmony was killed.

Adam Montgomery has not been attending his trial. He was convicted last year in an unrelated case involving gun theft and was sentenced to over 30 years in prison.