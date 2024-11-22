Added security at Boston high school after man inappropriately touches students

Parents are on edge Friday morning after a man allegedly inappropriately touched several students at a Boston high school.

Now, police are searching for the lurker in the Back Bay.

It all happened at the Snowden International School on Newbury Street in Copley Square. A man was reportedly touching students inappropriately as they walked in and out of the building.

Police rushed to the scene Thursday after hearing the reports and found that surveillance cameras had captured images of the man. Those photos were sent out to local law enforcement officials so they could keep an eye out for him.

This was not the man's first time in the area. Police say prior to this incident, he was seen lingering around campus. That time, he approached two male students and asked for their phone numbers.

One of the students gave him their number and ended up having to block the man.

Going forward, Boston Public Schools leaders are urging parents to remind students about the importance of being aware of their surroundings and reporting any concerning behavior to their school. And they said there will be increased security at the school on Friday.

The man was last seen wearing a black North Face jacket, a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black Air Force 1 sneakers.