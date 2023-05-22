Local

opioids

Addiction Treatment Beds Imperiled by State Reimbursement Rates

By Sam Drysdale

As opioid overdose deaths remain high across the state, substance abuse treatment providers say that increasing reimbursement rates for Medicaid patients may be necessary to avoid closing available beds at addiction and recovery facilities.

MassHealth and the Executive Office of Health and Human Services are considering a score of rate changes, increasing how much providers are reimbursed when they admit a patient with Medicaid insurance for addiction treatment.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

More on opioids

Health 2 hours ago

New Nasal Spray to Reverse Fentanyl and Other Opioid Overdoses Gets FDA Approval

fentanyl Apr 12

Fentanyl Laced With Animal Tranquilizer Is ‘Emerging Threat' in US, Biden Admin Says

FDA Mar 29

FDA Approves Over-The-Counter Narcan. Here's What It Means

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

opioids
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us