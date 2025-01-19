Maine

Search on for father and son fishermen missing at sea off Maine

Chester and Aaron Barrett encountered "unfavorable sea conditions" and planned to shelter the 34-foot scallop boat in Cutler, up the coast from Addison, the U.S. Coast Guard told NBC affiliate News Center Maine

By Asher Klein

Two commercial fishermen, a father and son, are missing at sea in Maine, officials said Sunday.

The Maine Marine Patrol, U.S. Coast Guard and local fishermen began searching Saturday for Chester Barrett and his son, Aaron, along the coast between Lubec and South Addison, the patrol said.

They were reported missing by a family member after they didn't return to South Addison from Edmunds as expected on Chester's boat, Sudden Impact, according to the marine patrol.

The search along the shore and in the water was suspended overnight for poor visibility, but was continuing in the same area Sunday.

The pair encountered "unfavorable sea conditions" and planned to shelter the 34-foot scallop boat in Cutler, up the coast from Addison, the Coast Guard told NBC affiliate News Center Maine.

The Coast Guard sent boats and aircraft to help with the search, and said its Canadian counterparts were also searching, as was the Maine Forestry Service.

The distance from Lubec, at the border with Canada, and South Addison is about a 60-mile sail.

