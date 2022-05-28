Additional Arrests Made In Shawmut Station Attack

More arrests have been made in connection to an attack of two male victims outside of Shawmut Station on May 23.

Only one teenager was arrested Wednesday for attacking two men outside the Boston MBTA station on Monday May 23, but according to police, additional teenagers have been arrested as well for the attack.

The 15-year-old who was first arrested wasn't identified when police announced the arrest Thursday, but officials said they expected to make more arrests as the investigation continued.

The assault took place at a bike rack outside Shawmut Station in Dorchester, according to police. A group of teenagers surrounded two men, aged 69 and 47, and demanded they give them money at knifepoint.

When the men didn't comply, they were punched in head, police said. The men were treated on scene by Boston EMS.